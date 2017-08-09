Police believe man is involved in multi-jurisdiction cell phone - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Police believe man is involved in multi-jurisdiction cell phone fraud

The Leland Police Department charged Daniel Kwaku Gbediame Tuesday with obtaining property by false pretense. (Source: BCSO) The Leland Police Department charged Daniel Kwaku Gbediame Tuesday with obtaining property by false pretense. (Source: BCSO)
LELAND, NC (WECT) -

The Leland Police Department charged Daniel Kwaku Gbediame Tuesday with obtaining property by false pretense.

Authorities believe he is involved in a multi-jurisdiction fraud involving new cell phones and obtained $11,550 in new cellular phones.

Gbediame was arrested in Brunswick Forest. 

The case is pending further investigation.

