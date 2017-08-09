Police believe man is involved in multi-jurisdiction cell phone fraud

The Leland Police Department charged Daniel Kwaku Gbediame Tuesday with obtaining property by false pretense. (Source: BCSO)

The Leland Police Department charged Daniel Kwaku Gbediame Tuesday with obtaining property by false pretense.

Authorities believe he is involved in a multi-jurisdiction fraud involving new cell phones and obtained $11,550 in new cellular phones.

Gbediame was arrested in Brunswick Forest.

The case is pending further investigation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.