Over 7,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spills in Leland

The town of Leland announced that several thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater discharged from a manhole Tuesday.

According to officials, approximately 7,000 gallons of sewage spilled from a manhole near 1352 Grandiflora Drive and an additional 800 gallons discharged from another manhole near the intersection of Pine Harvest and Pemberton drives.

The discharges were the result of excessive rainfall on Tuesday that overwhelmed the sewer system.

The wastewater was discharged into catchbasins that drain to Jackeys Creek.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved.