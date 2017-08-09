DEQ water sampling reveals levels of GenX below state health goal

Test results released Wednesday are from the Test America lab in Colorado. (Source: Pixabay)

Water sample tests released by the NC Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday show concentrations of GenX continue to be below the state’s health goal at all finished water sampling sites on the Cape Fear River downstream of the Chemours industrial facility in Fayetteville.

According to a Wednesday news release, the latest test results for GenX, an unregulated compound, reflect partial conditions in the river July 24-27 when DEQ completed its sixth week of water sampling in the region.

The results released Wednesday are from the Test America lab in Colorado. Results are not yet available for the sixth week of testing from the Environmental Protection Agency lab in the Research Triangle Park.

All test results for finished drinking water in this round of sampling remained well below the 140 parts per trillion health goal developed by the NC Department of Health and Human Services. The health goal represents the concentration of GenX at which no adverse non-cancer health effects would be anticipated over an entire lifetime of exposure to the most sensitive populations.

State water quality officials plan to continue water sampling and analysis at the finished water sites for the foreseeable future.

Last week, 16 monitoring wells were added to the sampling plan to investigate groundwater conditions at the Chemours facility in Bladen County.

View an interactive map that includes sampling sites and testing data by clicking here.

