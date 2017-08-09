Topsail Beach commissioner dies

Topsail Beach Commissioner Julian Bone died suddenly Tuesday night.

Town Clerk Christina Watkins said the cause of Bone's death is still not known, but that it was unexpected.

Watkins also added funeral arrangements are still being worked out by the family.

Town Manager Michael Rose said the Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Wednesday night is canceled out of respect for Bone's family.

Rose said the now vacant commissioner's seat would normally be filled by a majority vote from the other commissioners, but he expects the seat to remain empty until the November election.

