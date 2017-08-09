Sharks advance in playoffs

The Wilmington Sharks excelled at the plate and on the mound in a 13-0 rout of Fayetteville in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday night. (Source: Wilmington Sharks)

With the victory, the Sharks advance to face Edenton in the second round. Game 1 of the best-of-three series will be in Edenton Thursday night.

Michael Sandle, Trevor McCutchin and Brian Parreira each homered and drove in three runs in the victory over the SwampDogs.

Five pitchers combined for the shutout with Daniel Johnson working six innings to get the win.

