Riverfront Visitors Center renovations almost finished

City officials expect renovations to the Visitors Center at Wilmington's Riverfront Park to be completed by the end of next week. (Source: City of Wilmington)

City officials expect renovations to the Visitors Center at Wilmington's Riverfront Park to be completed by the end of next week.

Crews began working on the $70,000 project in March. Work included pressure washing, exterior repairs, new bathroom fixtures and painting the inside and outside of the center along with the roof.

Non-skid paint is being used on the restroom floors to complete the project.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.