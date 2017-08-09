Riverfront Visitors Center renovations almost finished - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Riverfront Visitors Center renovations almost finished

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

City officials expect renovations to the Visitors Center at Wilmington's Riverfront Park to be completed by the end of next week.

Crews began working on the $70,000 project in March. Work included pressure washing, exterior repairs, new bathroom fixtures and painting the inside and outside of the center along with the roof.

Non-skid paint is being used on the restroom floors to complete the project.

