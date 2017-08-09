Community tips lead to meth lab bust in Bladen County

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office said a tip from the community led to the discovery of a meth lab at a man's home Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff James A. McVicker, narcotics officers were alerted to illegal drug activity at a home on Old Highway 41 near Dublin.

Authorities searched the home and found a working meth lab as well as precursor chemicals. The SBI's Clandestine Laboratory Response Unit was called in to clean up the site and remove the lab.

Scott Bradley Richardson, 40, who was on probation at the time of the search, was charged with five counts of possession of a precursor to manufacturing methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Bladen County Jail under a $700,000 bond.

"I am glad we have people who come forward with information on illegal activity," said McVicker. "We appreciate tips from the public and we follow up on them when we get them. This tip helped us stop a meth lab from operating and spreading these drugs in our county."

