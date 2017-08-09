Inland Greens course work almost complete

Work on the Inland Greens golf course is near completion, according to City of Wilmington officials. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Work on the Inland Greens golf course is near completion, according to City of Wilmington officials.

Crews have been converting the front-nine holes into a passive park while refurbishing the back-nine as part of the $718,500 project.

Grass was just planted on the course and is expected to take up to 12 weeks to grow in.

Officials hope to have the course ready to open this fall, weather permitting.

The park will include fitness equipment and a playground.

The city purchased the Inland Greens golf course in 2011. In January 2015, a $1.2 million project began to improve stormwater drainage and to install a walking trail. That work was completed in January 2016.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.