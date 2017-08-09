Shelter reconsiders feral euthanasia

Friends of Felines is able to neuter some but not all of the trapped ferals and return them to their colonies. (Source: WECT)

Every year, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Animal Services Unit takes around 300 feral cats. In most cases, it's an automatic death sentence, but the shelter is looking to change that.

A feral and your beloved pet cat may look the same, but behaviorally they are night and day. By definition, a feral is a wild animal and can not be adopted out.

Despite what your friend, neighbor or co-worker has told you about "working with" or "taming" them, it's no different than trying to domesticate a raccoon or bobcat. Only a new-to-the-outdoors cat or kitten has a chance of being domesticated.

Research and anecdotal evidence has shown that trapping and killing ferals does not change their population numbers. People continue to feed them out of pity and their breeding rates go unchecked.

The shelter in New Hanover County has partnered with Friends of Felines to manage them. Friends of Felines is able to neuter some but not all of the trapped ferals and return them to their colonies. Their ears are marked making it easier for them to be identified should they end up in a trap again.

Working off grants and donations, Friends of Felines can not possibly handle every feral brought in. And more keep coming.

As the county continues to develop at a fast rate, even construction crews are acting as cat catchers, calling in colonies as they bulldoze through once hidden enclaves. With fewer places to hide, they end up in backyards where neighborhoods quickly become upset with their presence.

The shelter is now considering two options in an effort to lower the euthanasia rate and cap the population of ferals.

One option is to stop taking them all together which is not unreasonable considering that they are wild and outside of a shelter staff's jurisdiction.

Several shelters across the country have adopted this policy, called "managed admissions." The public is thrilled to see the euthanasia rates plummet but it does not solve the problem.

Another option is to fix and release all of them.

In this way, reproduction stops and eventually the colonies die out. But all those surgeries will have a cost and ferals do have a relevant place in this world, keeping the rodents in check.

Public input is needed before a decision and change is made.

