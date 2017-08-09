Block party celebrates South Front II project

A block party is set for Wednesday night to celebrate the grand opening of the South Front Community. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington Downtown, Inc. is set to have a ribbon cutting ceremony for South Front II.

The Wednesday evening event will be at the property at 222 Greenfield Street. Mayor Bill Saffo and other officials are expected to attend.

A block party will follow the 6 p.m. ribbon cutting.

The party will include tours of the property, a raffle and food from Benny's Big Time Pizzeria and award-winning pastry chef, Lydia Clopton. Local band Phantom Playboys will provide entertainment.

The Tribute Properties project renovated the former Block Shirt Factory building and is working on renovations to the Capps Hardware building.

The location will include apartments, offices, restaurants, and a coffee shop once complete.

