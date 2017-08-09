BLET: What it takes to wear the badge

Thursday on WECT News at 5:30, you too will see what it takes to wear the badge. (Source: WECT)

There's a job available with great benefits but few people are interested. Maybe it's because there are several serious downsides: public backlash, protests and the daily duty to risk death. Not interested? WECT wants to introduce you to the newest group of men and woman in your community who are.

WECT's Casey Roman spent four months following two men through Basic Law Enforcement Training, hosted at Cape Fear Community College. Along with recruits from several other agencies, Jay Ross and Stephen Watson were our guide. Both from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

If his name sounds familiar, it might be because a few years ago you were watching Ross play in the NFL. Watson is also a familiar face as a regular on Carolina in the Morning's Pet of the Week, representing the Animal Services Unit, and also featured in our documentary "Voiceless Victims."

Last year was one of the deadliest and most dangerous for law enforcement in the country, with a spike in ambush-style assaults. Across the country, agencies have had a hard time recruiting new officers, to the point there aren't enough to host a BLET course. Not in our community where every seat is filled.

