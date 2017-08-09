Brunswick County officials warn of fake delinquent property tax letters

Brunswick County officials are warning residents after receiving reports that some people have been receiving letters claiming they're delinquent on their property taxes.

Officials said such a letter mentions penalties and liens, whether the taxes are delinquent or not, and may make an offer to buy the person's property.

The letters did not come from Brunswick County and any notice or communication of delinquent property taxes would come directly from the county's tax office, officials said.

Any property owner wanting to check whether his or her property taxes are delinquent can visit http://tax.brunsco.net/itsnet/TaxBill.aspx and search by property owner’s name, account number, or parcel number.

Please note that 2017 taxes are due by September 1, and are not considered delinquent until after Jan. 5, 2018.

