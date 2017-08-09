Columbus Co. dogs fly to Pennsylvania in hopes of finding furrever home

Three dogs from the Columbus Humane Society headed to Pennsylvania Wednesday in hopes of finding a new furrever home.

The three dogs, Alfalfarina, Freedom and Fancy left the Columbus County Airport Wednesday afternoon.

They were transported by Pilot Dog, a husband and wife team, Pam and Steve Rhode, who formed this nonprofit to fly and rescue dogs.

Pam and Steve fly all round the country rescuing dogs using their own plane and resources.

Steve said the couple started this nonprofit about three years ago. He was already a pilot and had a plane and they both love dogs, so they put the two together and began flying dogs up and down the east coast to give them better opportunities.

"I've always done thing that help other people and so this is just one of those things," Rhode said. "I happened to be a pilot and have a plane and have the skills and there's a need so, that's it."

The dogs were taken to Pet Friends in Pennsylvania where they will have more opportunities to be rehabilitated and find a new home.

