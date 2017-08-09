Woman dies after jumping from truck on McRae Street

A woman died Wednesday morning after jumping from a truck and getting run over, Wilmington Police Department officials said. (Source: WECT)

A woman died Wednesday morning after jumping from a truck and getting run over, Wilmington Police Department officials said.

Racquel Wilson, 36, died as the result of injuries sustained in an incident at approximately 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of McRae Street.

WPD officials said the investigation revealed Wilson and her boyfriend, Bryan Russ, were arguing in the truck when Wilson jumped out of the vehicle and rolled under the truck.

She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

WPD officials said no charges will be filed in the case.

