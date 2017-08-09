Wilmington man faces involuntary manslaughter charge in overdose death

A Wilmington man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the 2016 overdose death of a man in Sunset Beach.

Hunter McRae Morgan, 36, also faces charges of conspiracy, possession with the intent to sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance and selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance. He was booked under a $1 million bond.

According to Sunset Beach Police Department officials, officers and rescue personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive male on Great Egret Circle in Sandpiper Bay on Dec. 16, 2016.

Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene, the man died.

Officials said that an investigation determined that Morgan allegedly delivered the substance to the victim and also administered it into him.

Evidence from the scene and toxicology reports led investigators to believe the death was caused by an acryl-fentanyl overdose.

Morgan was indicted on the charges on Monday and was arrested without incident in Wilmington on Tuesday.

SBPD officials said the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and the Wilmington Police Department assisted with the arrest.

