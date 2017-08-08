Burgaw rescinds free speech zone ordinance, 'brunch bill' vote on hold

Burgaw town leaders voted to rescind an ordinance that created free speech zones during festivals held in town. (Source: WECT)

A vote on allowing earlier alcohol sales on Sundays in the Town of Burgaw will have to wait.

The Burgaw Board of Commissioners did not vote on the so-called "brunch bill" during its meeting Tuesday night. Commissioners told WECT they want to set up a public hearing and get more information before voting to allow establishments with ABC permits to begin selling alcohol at 10 a.m. instead of noon.

They did vote Tuesday to rescind an ordinance that created free speech zones during festivals held in town.

Patrick O'Connell filed a lawsuit in March claiming the Burgaw ordinance violated the First Amendment.

