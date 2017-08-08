Man shot in the leg in Longwood; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a person was shot in Longwood on Tuesday evening.

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Emily Flax confirmed that a male was shot in the leg shortly before 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Longwood Road in Longwood. Flax said just before 7 p.m. that a suspect was in custody.

Identities of the suspect and the victim, and the extent of the victim's injuries, are not known at this time.

More details will be provided when they are available.

