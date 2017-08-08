Man shot in the leg in Longwood

A person was shot in Longwood on Tuesday evening and Brunswick County deputies are investigating the incident.

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Emily Flax confirmed that a male was shot in the leg shortly before 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Longwood Road in Longwood.

The extent of the victim's injuries are not known at this time and more details will be provided when they are available.

