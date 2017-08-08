Panthers QB Newton out for preseason opener vs. Texans (Source: Keith Allison / Flickr / MGN)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Quarterback Cam Newton will sit out the Panthers' preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Wednesday night while he continues to battle soreness in his right throwing shoulder.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera made the announcement Tuesday at training camp.

Other that some light warmup tosses, Newton hasn't thrown at training camp since July 30.

Newton had surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. He was cleared to participate in training camp practices this summer after missing all of OTAs and minicamp. However, the league's 2015 MVP developed soreness in his shoulder after five practices.

The Panthers plan to have Newton ready for the Sept. 10 regular season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Derek Anderson will start against the Texans.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)