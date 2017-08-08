Brunswick Co. man pleads guilty to killing pregnant girlfriend in SC

A Brunswick County man will spend the next three decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend and dumping her body in South Carolina.

According to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Christopher Kalb, 26, of Ash, pleaded guilty to a murder charge Tuesday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Kalb's girlfriend, 22-year-old Shannon Nicole DiTillio, was shot in the face on April 10, 2016, and her body was dumped in a vacant field in the Longs community in Horry County, where it was found the next day.

DiTillio was 16 weeks pregnant with what was believed to be her and Kalb's second child.

According to warrants, Kalb admitted to Horry County detectives that he drove DiTillio to Longs and said, "he was going to leave her alone in the lot, until [she] told him he would never see his child."

Kalb then admitted to shooting DiTillio.

"She got into my head, so I blew hers the **** off,” warrants state.

