Testing finds no GenX in Carolina Beach water

Independent testing in the Town of Carolina Beach detected no GenX in the drinking water.
After news broke about the Chemours Company discharging GenX, an unregulated compound, into the Cape Fear River, Carolina Beach decided to test its water source as a precautionary measure.
According to a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, two companies tested random water samples from Carolina Beach wells. The companies were able to test for amounts as small as 2 to 4 parts per trillion and neither found any GenX in those samples.
The NC Department of Health and Human Services has established a health goal of 140 ppt for possible health risks associated with GenX.
