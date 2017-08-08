Wilmington tennis courts get $10K grant from USTA

The Althea Gibson Tennis Complex in Wilmington will be resurfaced after getting a US Tennis Association grant. (Source: Pixabay)

A tennis court in Wilmington will be getting an upgrade after receiving a grant from the US Tennis Association.

In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, the USTA said it awarded a $10,000 grant to the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex. The grant will be used for resurfacing 11 courts at the complex, which will include relocating net posts and center strap anchors as well as installing 36- and 60-foot playing lines on 10 of the courts.

“We are committed to enhancing and building more tennis facilities in communities across the country,” said Kurt Kamperman, Chief Executive of Community Tennis with the USTA. “This program allows us to assist in the development process of providing usable tennis venues to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to play and enjoy the health benefits of our great game.”

Since 2005 the USTA has allocated more than $12 million through the Facility Assistance Program to help support tennis facility enhancements, renovations and new construction projects.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.