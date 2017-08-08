Riegelwood bank robber sentenced to 10 years in prison

The suspect in the December 2016 armed robbery of a Leland credit union has been sentenced to 121 months in jail. (Source: Leland Police)

A Riegelwood man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a credit union in Leland in December 2016.

Borenzo Cortez Patrick, 26, of Riegelwood, pleaded guilty in May to armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Patrick will have five years of supervised release after serving 121 months in prison.

On Dec. 22, 2016, Patrick robbed the Riegelwood Federal Credit Union at 2065 Andrew Jackson Highway in Leland. According to a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, Patrick conducted a violent armed takeover of the bank, pointing an AK-47 style assault rifle at bank employees and a customer, forcing the employees to lay face down on the ground and racking the rifle bolt several times.

It was later determined the firearm was not loaded.

Patrick stole approximately $5,500.

