PICTURES: Man accused of nearly 2 dozen vehicle break-ins

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of vehicle breaking and enterings in the Porters Neck area. (Source: NHCSO)

Be sure to lock your doors, even in your own driveway.

According to the sheriff's office, over 20 vehicles have been broken into on Futch Creek Road since July 7, 2017.

All of the vehicles were unlocked.

If you recognize the man pictured, please contact the sheriff's office at (910) 798-4162 or submit your tip online: http://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/

