Citizens push for development of untouched Battle Park

Nearly 12 years ago, voters in New Hanover County approved $36 million for parks and green space.

That bond earmarked $1 million to develop a 42-acre tract of land off Carolina Beach Road known as Battle Park.

That land remains virtually untouched.

Now, a group of citizens who live in the southern part of the county has banded together to bring the plot of land back into the spotlight. It's a promise from the county they say was broken.

"They promised they would do it, and they just didn't do it," New Hanover County resident Rex Burford said.

"We need a nice shady place in this county where you can walk, you can run, you can ride bikes, sit and have a picnic. This area would be perfect," said Paul Sommers, who spearheaded the group's new website www.battlepark-now.com

"We ended up short changed. The park was promised and the land is still available. There is no reason we still can't build it."

New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth responded to our questions about when or if the area will be developed:

"At this time, the county does not have an active plan for developing Battle Park and it is not part of capital planning for the county’s park system as a whole. Several years ago, the county administration recommended to the Board of Commissioners to redirect the balance of the 2006 park bond funds that remained in the Battle Park program to develop Northern Regional Park. By expanding Northern Regional Park in the northern part of the county, it now more closely mirrors the capacities found at Veterans’ Park, which serves the southern part of the county. "

"It shouldn't be written in vague language where they then can take the money and distribute to other towns," said Chass Hood, who lives one block from the site. "That's my way of looking at it. I feel it's dishonest."

The group fighting for the park started an online petition, now 220 signatures strong, to get the money back and the park built before something like condos or apartments are put in its place.

"Our part of the county has been growing so fast (and) they project it to go even faster," Sommers said. "We have used up so much of the undeveloped land, so now the only green space owned by the county is the 42 acres designated as Battle Park. We need to preserve this."

County commissioner Rob Zapple said he feels it is an ideal place for a park.

"This would be easy access right off Carolina Beach Road," Zapple said. "I commend the citizens for bringing this back up. This is something that we should revisit.

"I still must trust the parks department and do need to keep in mind there is a large park less than two miles away from this area known as Veteran's Park."

New Hanover County purchased the land from the Cameron family in 1992 for $470,000.

