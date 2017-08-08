NWS: Flash Flood Warning issued for Brunswick, Columbus Counties

The National Weather Service has issued at Flash Flood Warning for portions of Brunswick and Columbus Counties until 5 p.m.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued at Flash Flood Warning for portions of Brunswick and Columbus Counties until 5 p.m.More >>
An approaching cold front glides into the region it will bring the chance for scattered storms.More >>
An approaching cold front glides into the region it will bring the chance for scattered storms.More >>
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.More >>
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.More >>
August 21, 2017, will provide a unique opportunity to study what happens when the Earth goes dark during a total Solar Eclipse.More >>
August 21, 2017, will provide a unique opportunity to study what happens when the Earth goes dark during a total Solar Eclipse.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>