NWS: Flash Flood Warning issued for Brunswick, Columbus Counties

The National Weather Service has issued at Flash Flood Warning for portions of Brunswick and Columbus Counties until 5 p.m.

Towns in the warning include: Nakina, Cypress Creek , and Big Curve

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain that will cause flooding. Flash flooding could begin shortly.

Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Low-lying areas like retention ponds and drainage ditches become hidden from view when flooded as well.



Stay with the First Alert Weather team for the latest information on-air, online and on your WECT First Alert Weather app, available for free for iOS and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.