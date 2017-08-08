Police search for 3 drivers accused of hitting school bus

A red or burgundy Saturn Aura also hit he bus and ran. (Source: WPD)

Seconds later a black four door sedan also passed the bus. (Source: WPD)

A grey Honda Accord or Accura TLX, hits the bus and keeps going, running through a stop sign at Seventh and Wooster streets. (Source: WPD)

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are trying to identify three drivers who hit a school bus and kept going.

According to police, the hit and run happened Aug. 1 near the intersection of Seventh and Wooster streets around 3:30 p.m.

In a surveillance video you can see the bus driver drop a child off at a bus stop and shuts the door. Within seconds, what appears to be a grey Honda Accord or Acura TLX, hits the bus and keeps going, running through a stop sign at Seventh and Wooster streets.

Seconds later a black four door sedan also passed the bus and was closely followed by a red or burgundy Saturn Aura that also hit he bus and ran.

No injuries were reported with any of the children on the bus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.