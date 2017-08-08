Kure Beach to hold meeting on new fire station, expansion of town hall

The Kure Beach Town Council will hold an informational meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, to discuss the upcoming expansion and renovation of town hall and police and fire building as well as the construction of a new fire station. (Source: WECT)

The Kure Beach Town Council will hold an informational meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, to discuss the upcoming expansion and renovation of Town Hall and police and fire buildings as well as the construction of a new fire station.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Room at Town Hall. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend.

The next fire station is estimated to cost $3 million while the expansion of Town Hall and the renovation of the existing police and fire buildings for use by the police department is expected to cost $2 million.

The project is expected to begin in November and will take 12-18 months to complete.

Town Hall and the police building will close during the construction, and administration, finance, building, recreation and police staff will need to be relocated.

