NC Autism Society summer camp

As the school year approaches a specialized summer camp is wrapping up, but their services will not end when the summer does.

The Autism Society of North Carolina Social Recreation program is in its second year of hosting summer camps specifically for autistic children.

There are five camps throughout the state, and one locally in Wilmington.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 68 individuals have been identified with autism spectrum disorder.

The Wilmington camp has 40 campers ranging in age from 4-22 years old.

They also have 40 camp counselors. Each camper receives one-on-one attention from their personal counselor each day.

"We build connections. I think that's the most important thing. We show we really care. And to be able to provide a one-on-one service, it gives that child a place where they know they can be themselves," said Jade Fortin, Assistant Director with the Autism Society of North Carolina Social Recreation Program of Wilmington.

The one-on-one ratio allows counselors to formulate their camper's days based on their individual needs.

Campers do many of the same activities that would be found in a traditional summer camp, from art groups, to music groups, to fitness fun activities, but each activity is tailored to meet the camper's needs.

"The way that we're different is that we are specially designing these groups to meet their needs. With a child with autism you need to break it down and that's exactly what we do here, we take it step by step," said Fortin.

The program is free to all participants and continues with an after school program once the school year starts.

"I know that means the world to us but it means the world to the parents as well. Having free services to carry them through their childhood. As long as they're not receiving services that are paid for outside the school system than it is free," said Fortin.

The Autism Society of North Carolina Social Recreation Program also has an adult program created especially for their adult population.

"We realized there are all of these services for these children but there's really nothing for the adults. Whether it's meeting at a restaurant or going to see a movie, or having game night. And the ultimate goal is not only to learn these social skills that they maybe haven't had a change to learn yet learned yet, but to have friends. To make friends and enjoy their time," said Fortin.

To learn more about the Autism Society of North Carolina's Social Recreation programs click here.

