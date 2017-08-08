Kure Beach officials monitoring GenX in town's water supply

The level of GenX in the Kure Beach water supply is well below the established health threshold, town officials announced Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

The level of GenX in the Kure Beach water supply is well below the established health threshold, town officials announced Tuesday.

Testing showed a GenX level of 5.2 parts per trillion (ppt). The NC Department of Health and Human Services' established health goal is 140 ppt.

Town leaders originally thought the chance of GenX being in the water supply was very low because the town is on a well system.

Commissioner David Heglar said the Board of Commissioners isn't completely certain how the chemical got into the Peedee and Castle Hayne aquifers, but they suspected it was ground water that infiltrated the drinking supply.

"We have to do the right things about our water," Heglar said. "One, we should conserve water because that decreases the pressure on the aquifer, which then reduces infiltration opportunities. Secondly, we need to understand what is being put in the water upstream from us on the Cape Fear River and make sure that the right things are being done around that."

Heglar added although the levels are low, the town is taking the matter seriously and will monitor the situation.

"We are very fortunate to have good commissioners on the council with me that are very interested in the environment and about doing the right thing for the public good," Heglar said. "We see water as a public good, and we believe strongly that it should be taken care of. Over the last number of years, we have taken many actions to ensure we are protecting the aquifers, and we will continue to do that."

The minimum level of GenX that can be detected by current testing is 4.9 ppt.

Heglar added the town is working on a plan to test the water frequently in the future.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.