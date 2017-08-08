Kure Beach officials: GenX levels well below DHHS threshold

The level of GenX in the Kure Beach water supply is well below the establish health threshold, town officials announced Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Testing showed a GenX level of 5.2 parts per trillion (ppt), well below the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' established health goal of 140 ppt.

The minimum level of GenX that can be detected by current testing is 4.9 ppt.

Officials said that it will retest its water source and "will monitor the situation closely."

