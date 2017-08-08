Woman injured in Longwood shooting

A 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting late Monday night in the Longwood area. (Source: WECT)

A 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting late Monday night in the Longwood area.

According to a Brunswick County Sheriff's Office incident report, the shooting took place in the 7200 block of Carlon Road at approximately 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach.

Sheriff's office officials declined to give further details on the case citing the ongoing investigation.

