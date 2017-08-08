CFCC names new Executive Director of Advancement and Foundation

Marty Richards has been named the new Executive Director of the Cape Fear Community College Foundation. (Source: WECT)

Marty Richards has been named the new Executive Director of the Cape Fear Community College Foundation.

He brings nearly 25 years of executive experience in fundraising to the school.

“Mr. Richards has a passion for fundraising and for helping students achieve their educational goals," said Cape Fear Community College President Dr. Amanda Lee.

Among other career highlights, Richards served as Vice President of the United Way of Central Ohio, the nation's ninth largest United Way, and as Director of Development at the nation's third oldest botanical garden, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Returning to the Carolinas to be closer to family and friends, Richards served as the Executive Director of the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation for three years before becoming the Executive Director of the Cape Fear Community College Foundation.

“I’m thrilled and very excited to be in Wilmington and at Cape Fear Community College,” said Richards. "This is an outstanding educational institution serving as a catalyst for the economic development of the region. The strong community support and excellent reputation enjoyed by Cape Fear are the perfect home for me to share my experience and passion for the community college mission. I look forward to being an active member of the Wilmington and Greater New Hanover County region.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.