Tractor reported stolen in Pender County

The Pender Co. Sheriff's Office say the tractor stolen looked similar to this one. (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Pender County are trying to locate a tractor that was reported stolen.

According to the Pender County Sheriff's Office, the equipment was last seen sitting for sale in Castle Hayne in front of the old appliance shop across from Lynn Avenue in July.

The tractor was equipped with a 1246 front end loader and a Howse mower on the back.

Please contact the Pender Co. Sheriff's Office at (910) 259-1212 with any information about the tractor.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.