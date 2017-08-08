My turn: Easy to push issues on social media, harder in real life

These days it’s easy to be outraged. You can just hop on Facebook, vent your frustration, and then move on to the next thing. However, sustained outrage is a little more difficult.

A couple examples from last week show just how difficult it will be for our community to keep pushing for change against the chemical company that has admitted to putting an unregulated bi-product in our drinking water.

First, Chemours announced big earnings in its last quarter in a report to shareholders. With net sales totaling $1.6 billion and a 15 percent increase over its last report, the company responsible for GenX didn’t see much of a negative impact after weeks of undesirable attention here in southeastern North Carolina.

Secondly, after a lot of online discussion about a community protest outside the Chemours plant in Fayetteville last week, only two people showed up.

Apparently, this community isn’t beating down the doors of this company to demand change.

It could have just been an off week, but the more time we spend talking about water safety, the greater the risk that the discussion becomes stale and begins to sound like elevator music. After a while, no one seems to be paying attention.

And this makes me begin to think that if we don’t get this water quality issue resolved, it could be our fault just as much as Chemours.

