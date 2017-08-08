Pender County approves 'brunch bill'

The Pender County Board of Commissioners approved the 'brunch bill' during its meeting Monday. (Source: WECT)

The Pender County Board of Commissioners approved the 'brunch bill' during its meeting Monday.

The bill allows alcohol sales at restaurants to begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon. The ordinance is applicable to the unincorporated ares of Pender County.

The final decision on whether or not to approve the bill is up to each county or city.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.