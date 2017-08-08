TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to open today - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to open today

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is expected to open at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to the bridge tender, the bridge is opening for the Coast Guard Cutter Diligence, which is returning to port.

