TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to open today

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is expected to open at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to the bridge tender, the bridge is opening for the Coast Guard Cutter Diligence, which is returning to port.

