Second suspect pleads guilty in Castle Hayne attempted robbery

A Burgaw man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to an attempted armed robbery in New Hanover County last year.

Tashon Darell Hicks, 25, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court on Monday to three counts of attempted armed robbery, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Hicks was given an active sentence of 51-74 months in prison and a suspended sentence of 25-42 months.

According to officials, the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2016. Hicks' co-defendant, 24-year-old Marquis Dashaun Jackson, made arrangements to meet the victims near Rockhill Road in the Castle Hayne area so they could sell them prescription drugs.

When the victims arrived, Hicks approached their car with a gun and said, "Give me everything."

The victims attempted to drive off, but Hicks tried to grab their keys and shot one round into the vehicle's windshield. None of the occupants were hurt.

Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office later determined that Hicks and Jackson had additional help from Raequan Harvey and Dontasia Boney, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Jackson pleaded guilty last year for his role in the attempted robbery and was sentenced to 67-94 months in prison.

Harvey and Boney's cases are still pending.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.