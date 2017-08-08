Crews working to repair water main break in southern Brunswick Co.

Brunswick County Public Utilities customers in the southern part of the county are experiencing water issues Tuesday morning after a water main break. (Source: Pixabay)

Brunswick County Public Utilities customers in the southern part of the county are experiencing water issues Tuesday morning after a water main break.

According to a public utilities employee, crews are working to repair the break, which is affecting customers from the southern end of Shallotte down to the state line.

Stay with this story as we get more information.

