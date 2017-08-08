Crews fix water main break in Brunswick County, boil advisory in place

Crews are working to repair a break in a 24-inch water main in Shallotte. (Source: WECT)

Brunswick County Public Utilities customers in the southern part of the county are experiencing water issues Tuesday morning after a water main break. (Source: WECT)

Brunswick County officials said a broken water main has been repaired and water pressure has been restored for customers in the southern part of the county, however, a boil advisory is in place.

Customers from Shallotte to the South Carolina state line experienced periods of low pressure and outages after a 24-inch water main ruptured in Shallotte.

Now that service has been restored, customers are urged to vigorously boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) for one (1) minute which should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

The boil advisory will remain in place until further notice.

Water may have a milky or white appearance. This is caused by air in the lines and is not cause for concern. This should go away as water is flushed through pipes.

In the meantime, officials opened a water refill station at 1371 Holden Beach Road to provide water to affected customers.

Brunswick County Parks and Recreation officials said that Shallotte Park, Ocean Isle Beach Park and Waccamaw Park are closed Tuesday due to the water line break.

Officials with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center said the water main break did not affect their facility since they're north of the impacted area but they have closed the following clinics that are located in the southern part of the county:

Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care

Novant Health Family & Internal Medicine South Brunswick

Novant Health Imaging South Brunswick

Novant Health Rehabilitation Services in Calabash

