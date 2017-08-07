Elizabethtown council approves 'brunch bill' for earlier alcohol sales on Sunday

Town council in Elizabethtown unanimously approved allowing the sale of alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays. (Source: WECT)

Elizabethtown is the newest municipality in North Carolina to allow the sale of alcohol earlier on Sundays.

Town council members on Monday night unanimously approved an ordinance allowing alcohol to be sold starting at 10 a.m. at businesses with ABC permits. Lawmakers in the General Assembly passed the so-called “brunch bill” in June, giving local governments the option to approve the earlier alcohol sales. Prior to the bill’s passage, customers had to wait until noon on Sundays to purchase alcohol.

Councilman Ricky Leinwand says leaders also learned Elizabethtown will receive a grant of $2.5 million from the Golden Leaf Foundation. The money will go toward building a new station to house the town’s fire and rescue squads in one location.

