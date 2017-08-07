Teen's senior project will help homeless

NHHS student Azariah Fields organized Hoops for the Homeless as her senior project. (Source: WECT)

A senior project gives back to the community.

Azariah Fields organized the event as part of her senior project. She is a rising senior at New Hanover High School.

Fields joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about the event and what inspired her to give back.

Her "Hoops for Homeless" basketball game is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 at Brogden Hall at NHHS.

Admission to the game is $1 or you can get in by bringing a non-perishable food item. All proceeds will go to the Good Shepherd Center.

