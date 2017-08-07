Cape Fear Comic Con features zombies, wrestlers and more

Cape Fear Comic Con organizers and performers joined us on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

A day for fans of comic books, television and pro wrestling to come together.

Cape Fear Comic Con will feature a mix of zombies, superheroes, wrestlers and fans.

The event starts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12 at the Best Western Plus Coastline Inn, 501 Nutt St. in Wilmington.

It ends at 5:00 p.m. with a Zombie Apocalypse Walk.

For more information, go to http://www.capefearcomiccon.com/

