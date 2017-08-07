Wilmington retiree wins $1M lottery prize

Wilmington's James McCall worried during a sleepless night and a two-hour trip to Raleigh that the $1 million prize he saw on his Extreme Millions ticket somehow would turn out not to be real.

According to a news release from the NC Education Lottery, McCall bought his $30 ticket Sunday at Porter’s Neck Country Store on Market Street in Wilmington and played the ticket when he got home Sunday afternoon. McCall and his wife couldn’t believe he scratched off a $1 million prize.

“The first thing you think about is, ‘Is this real?’” said McCall, a retired manager of a paint store. “Is this going to be real when I go to Raleigh?”

McCall carried that question to lottery headquarters. At 9 a.m. Monday, as the doors to the claims center opened for the day, McCall said he still couldn’t believe his luck until lottery officials checked his ticket and confirmed his big win.

“Relieved,” McCall said. “Very relieved. I know it’s not a hoax and I’m going to carry a check back home with me.”

McCall, 73, had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home a check for $417,015.

He said he planned to share some of his prize money with his family, do some home improvements, and “save some for old age.”

