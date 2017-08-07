Congressman Rouzer holds round table discussion with local leaders

The people who run your city and county got the chance to question someone who helps run your country.

Congressman David Rouzer hosted a question and answer session with city and county leaders Monday afternoon.

Rouzer addressed a number of topics facing New Hanover County, including flood insurance premiums, GenX, healthcare reform and the ongoing opioid crisis in our community.

Rouzer stated in regards to the opioid crisis that there were 1,100 overdose deaths in our state in 2015.

Last year, 91 people in New Hanover County died from overdoses.

"We have got to get our hands around it," Rouzer said. " We need a tremendous amount of education at the local level and we need to pull in law enforcement, all of our mayors, our local and federal officials to collaborate on what we can do together to address this issue."

Rouzer said he was planning a symposium in the near future to work toward a continued goal of combating the problem.

Local leaders also asked Rouzer about GenX contamination in the Cape Fear River.

"There is no standard at the federal level for these things, so individual states can address this issue however they choose," Rouzer said.

Rouzer said he was thankful that the level of GenX has decreased since the Chemours Company recently stopped the discharge of the unregulated chemical.

"We need to continue to look at the issue of emerging contaminants. There is a lot of information that we don't know that leads to a lot of fear," he said. "When GenX was first introduced in the public dialogue, everyone thought, what is this, as did I, but it is encouraging that Chemours discontinued any discharge."

Rouzer also discussed the topic of off-shore drilling when asked by local leaders.

"I am a strong supporter of exploration of off-shore drilling. I think it's something we need to consider and a debate that we need to have," Rouzer said.

He added, "I think it is important for America to be energy-dominant as I think it is important for job creation, particularly if you go to Columbus County and Bladen County which are in such dire straits. Energy production could be a big help for them," Rouzer said.

