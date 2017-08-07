Quail Hollow prepped for PGA; future of Wells Fargo in Wilmington unclear

Fans attend a practice round for the PGA Championship on Monday at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. (Source: WECT)

After 16 months of renovations, Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte is ready for the 99th PGA Championship.

Webb Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open winner, lives at Quail Hollow, and can hardly believe the work that has been done.

"Even for me, and I have witnessed the changes, and seen what they have done from Day 1, I am still getting used to it," Simpson said.

In May, Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington hosted the Wells Fargo Championship that is normally held at Quail Hollow. The course couldn't host two tournaments, particularly with one being a major, in that time frame.

Players and fans raved about Eagle Point, but there are no current plans to bring the Wells Fargo back to Wilmington.

"No, there hasn't been any discussions that I am aware of about that," Wells Fargo media coordinator Lee Patterson said. "I don't think that will happen until all the dust settles financially, which happens in January."

There is an opportunity for the tournament to return to Wilmington.

"We do have, here at Quail Hollow, the 2021 Presidents Cup," Wells Fargo Chairman Mac Everett said. "And that will present a decision: (Do we) play the Wells Fargo and the Presidents Cup on the same golf course the same year or go someplace else with it?"

Quail Hollow is under contract to host the Wells Fargo Championship through 2019.

