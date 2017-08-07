Reflections of Hope wants to help with more than just addiction problems

Reflections of Hope, located on Darlington Avenue, officially opened on Aug. 1 and is already assisting nine patients. (Source: WECT)

The ceremonial opening of a new treatment facility in Wilmington did not happen as planned on Monday, but Reflections of Hope wasn't waiting for a ribbon-cutting to get to work.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo was unable to attend Monday's ribbon-cutting ceremony -- which will be rescheduled for a later date -- due to a meeting with Congressman David Rouzer.

However, Reflections of Hope, located on Darlington Avenue, officially opened on Aug. 1 and is already assisting nine patients. Helping addicts kick opioids is just part of the center's goal.

"We work with individuals, not only on recovery but providing them medication," Program Director Christie Jarrell-Smith said. "We also have different opportunities for patients to learn about things such as life skills and parenting, and how to repair credit and learning what credit is."

Jarrell-Smith said she and others who work at the center are recovering addicts, and the center plans to provide a non-judgemental place for patients to seek treatment.

