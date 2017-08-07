Offshore drilling debate heats back up

Some Wilmington residents said they had deja vu after debating offshore drilling at a public hearing on Monday night. (Source: WECT)

The Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is preparing its 2019-24 national outer continental shelf oil and gas leasing program, including lease sales in the mid-Atlantic outer continental shelf for exploration and drilling.

The area is under consideration because President Trump issued an executive order on April 28 opening it to lease sales, which overturned an Obama administration order protecting the area.

Amanda Jacobs owns a salt business in Wrightsville Beach and said it's upsetting to fight to stop the practice from coming to North Carolina.

"I still feel like I’m hungover from celebrating before," Jacobs said. "I feel like we just got over that, so the fact that we are back here, it’s like the same exact people are saying the same exact things.”

Dozens came out to a public hearing hosted by the Department of Environmental Quality and the Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Many of them oppose drilling on the coast.

David McGowan, the executive director of the North Carolina Petroleum Council, spoke in favor of drilling and seismic testing.

“We can create jobs," McGowan said. "We can create economic development, and we can do so in a way that coexists with our commercial fishing and our recreational fishing and tourism industries."

Several people in the crowd didn't trust that more jobs would come to the state or that drilling is safe.

McGowan stressed only through research can either side learn more.

"We can effectively weigh the pros and cons and have an informed, robust debate about whether to move forward with the potential development," he said.

Jacobs hopes more people will speak out against offshore drilling.

“I think it's really important to know that this could actually happen," she said. "This is a reality."

Monday was the first of three public hearings. Two more will follow. The first is in Morehead City on Aug. 9, and a final meeting will be in Manteo on Aug. 10.

