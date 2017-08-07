Input wanted on offshore drilling

North Carolina is seeking public input on oil drilling off the North Carolina coast. (Source: WECT)

North Carolina is seeking public input on oil drilling off the North Carolina coast.

The Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is preparing its 2019–2024 national outer continental shelf oil and gas leasing program, including lease sales in the mid-Atlantic outer continental shelf for exploration and drilling.

The area is under consideration because President Trump issued an executive order on April 28 opening it to lease sales, which overturned an Obama administration order protecting the area.

The executive director of the North Carolina Petroleum Council is expected to be present at the hearing.

A public hearing on offshore drilling will be held Monday at 5 p.m. at the New Hanover County Government Center.

WECT's Zach Driver will be at the hearing and will have more later.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.