Upcoming 'Good Behavior' scene to include stunt driving

Film crews with the TNT drama "Good Behavior" production are expected to shoot an active scene later this week.

According to film permits, the scene will involve driving stunt work on Stadium Drive Aug. 10. A car will pull out erratically from Ezzell's parking lot onto Stadium Drive and weave through other vehicles.

Stadium Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. while crews are filming.

Follow the TW Casting Facebook page for updates on specific roles and extras the casting crew is looking for throughout production.

On the show, Michelle Dockery stars as Letty Raines, a thief and con artist, who was recently released from prison and tries to straighten up her life to regain custody of her 10-year-old son.

After she overhears a hitman, Juan Diego Botto, being hired to kill a man's wife, she decides to derail the job and entangles both of them in a complex relationship.

